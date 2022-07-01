Drive to raise £95,000 for disabled adult park in Bristol
- Published
A Bristol riding school is hoping to raise £95,000 to build a play park for adults with disabilities.
Michele Morrice, a carer for her non-verbal autistic son Declan, previously petitioned for a park, saying it would make a huge difference to his life.
The Avon Centre has now offered the land and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to start its construction.
Bristol City Council said its play parks and green spaces were "open to all".
People who want "additional facilities" are advised to engage with their local councillors to look into using Community Infrastructure Levy funding, added a council spokesperson.
"If he was in a space that was safe, he could run around and have freedom. It's sad he doesn't have that," said Ms Morrice.
'Constantly on edge'
The mum said she had faced abuse when she had tried to take 28-year-old Declan to parks in the past.
"We hear slur talk, and you're constantly on edge.
"People get the police called on their children when they're seen on swings at 8pm at night, but they have autism, they need to do that," she added.
Her petition for an adult park received 54,000 signatures and was given cross-party approval by Bristol City Council last year.
But the Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, insisted Bristol's parks were inclusive.
Ms Morrice said at 6ft 5ins (1.9m), her son's size would make him a danger to himself and other park users.
"He could accidentally knock children over - even though he isn't aggressive at all.
"The equipment isn't designed for someone his size, he can only go on one swing.
"He has a mental age of five or six, he just wants to go to the park," she explained.
She hoped the new park would include a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and a couple of bird swings, which she says helps people with autism "get rid of lots of stress and reduce meltdowns".
Lee West, chair of trustees at The Avon Centre, believes they could provide a safe sanctuary for disabled children.
"There's no fear of judgement here, which unfortunately still happens in public.
"Our users say coming here is a lifeline. It's about the community we've created that this park can be a part of," he said.
"I think it would be used a lot and it would bring more people into Bristol. It would probably be overwhelmed," added Ms Morrice.
