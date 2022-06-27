Stabbed Markcus Dunkerton was an excellent dad, his family say
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed have paid tribute to their "much-loved" relation.
Marcus Dunkerton, 40, died from a stab wound at his home in Thames Close, Charfield in Gloucestershire on Friday.
Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster in Worcestershire has been charged with his murder.
In a statement issued through the police Mr Dunkerton's family said they were "heartbroken" and the loss would "leave a huge hole in our lives".
"No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss that we feel as a family.
'Excellent father'
"Marcus was a much-loved son, brother, partner, father, step-father, uncle and son-in-law who was very much loved by us all.
"He was an excellent father."
Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Dunkerton's relatives were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Mr Bradley appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The case has been sent to the city's crown court.
