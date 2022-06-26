Man dies following assault in south Gloucestershire
A man has died following an assault in south Gloucestershire.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers and ambulance crews were called to an address in Thames Close, Charfield, just before 23:00 BST on 24 June.
Although the victim has not been formally identified, the force said his family were aware and were being supported by specially trained officers.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier altercation in the Railway Tavern pub on Wotton Road.
They are also asking for any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.
