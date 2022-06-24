Bristol Sounds returns after Covid call-offs in 2020 and 2021

Crowd at Bristol Sounds concertSimon Chapman
The concert series runs until Monday

The promoter of a concert series which is welcoming thousands of music fans to a city centre this week has spoken of his delight to be back.

Conal Dodds, who runs the Bristol Sounds events, said it was "great" to be "finally back" after the pandemic.

Noel Gallagher and Paolo Nutini headlined the first two concerts.

"Noel was due to play for us in 2020 - Covid put paid to that - and thankfully honoured the booking to come back this year," said Mr Dodds.

"The sound quality and show was brilliant, he had a 12-piece band with him who put on a great show.

"It was also wonderful to have Paolo Nutini for his first, full live show in years anywhere, so we were really excited about that too."

Simon Chapman
Paolo Nutini played to 5,000 fans on Thursday night
Simon Chapman
Bristol Sounds has become a regular event in the city over the past few years
Ben Robins
Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds opened the series on its return
Simon Chapman
The concerts run over the weekend and Monday, making them the biggest-ever Bristol Sounds series

Elbow, supported by The Magic Numbers and Jesca Hoop, play Friday, Jungle play Saturday, supported by Ibibio Sound Machine and Joel Culpepper.

The headline act on Sunday night is First Aid Kit, supported by Katy J Pearson and Bess Atwell, while The War on Drugs bring the series to a close on Monday, supported by Soccer Mommy.

Simon Chapman
The six-night series is bringing thousands of music fans to Bristol's Harbourside
Simon Chapman
Brooke Combe supported Paolo Nutini on Thursday
Simon Chapman
The concerts have Bristol's historic harbour as their backdrop

