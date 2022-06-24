Special schools in Gloucestershire to get £1.5m boost
Funding for a new primary special school in Gloucestershire has been approved.
The county council has signed off an extra £1.5m in funding to improve provision across the county.
There is an increasing demand in Gloucestershire for special school places, with some children sometimes having to go out of the county.
The planned opening date is September 2023 for the new school in Stroud.
Some £650,000 will go towards the school in Stroud and £350,000 will be allocated to an expansion of Twyning Primary School near Tewkesbury.
The council has also approved £150,000 for additional facilities at Bettridge Special School in Cheltenham and £98,000 for improvements at Oak Hill Primary School in Tewkesbury the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Dene Magna School in the Forest of Dean will receive £172,000 for improvements and £74,000 will go towards additional Sixth Form provision at The Cotswold School.
The new special school in Stroud will support 60 children aged four to 11 with moderate and additional learning difficulties in the school building formerly occupied by Severn View Primary Academy.
