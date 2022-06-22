Brislington attack: Six charged with Aranit Lleshi's murder
A group of six men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man during an outbreak of violence.
Aranit Lleshi, from London, died after suffering multiple stab wounds when he was attacked in Brislington, Bristol, on Tuesday, 24 May.
The group of six had previously appeared in court charged with violent disorder.
All of the defendants are set to appear before magistrates this week, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The following five men are set to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
• Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, London
• Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address
• Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, Woolwich, London
• Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London
• Nikola Palaj, 28, also of Heavitree Road
A sixth man, Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London, will appear before the same court on Friday on the same charge.
Police said a further five other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Two of those are on bail, two have been released under investigation and one remains in police custody for questioning.
