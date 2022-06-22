Wine lorry fire partially shuts M4 on Prince of Wales Bridge
A fire on a lorry carrying wine has shut one side of the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire, which happened on a vehicle transporting 24 pallets of wine on the westbound stretch of the M4 motorway, just before 16:00 BST.
The westbound stretch of the motorway - one of the major routes connecting England and Wales - was shut between junctions 22 and 23.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also on the scene working alongside their colleagues for the west to control the fire.
