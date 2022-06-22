Gloucester council member on trial for illegal puppy business
- Published
A councillor ran an illegal puppy breeding farm and allegedly passed off a deaf cross-breed dog as a healthy pup, a court heard.
Alastair Chambers, 41, bred and sold dogs from his farm in Gloucester, and when police raided his home officers found more than 25 dogs.
He admitted two Animal Welfare Act offences of breeding and selling dogs without a licence.
He denies three fraud offences relating to a puppy sale.
Mr Chambers, of Manor Way, Quedgeley, Gloucester, allegedly sold the animal for £2,450, after placing an online advert to sell an American Bully XL puppy.
The buyer, Shrece Share, later discovered the puppy was deaf and DNA tests showed it was in fact 75% Staffordshire Bull Terrier, 12.5% Akita and 12.5% Alaskan Malamute.
The court also heard that Mr Chambers provided the buyer with a certificate of vaccination, dated on a day the veterinary surgery said to have carried out the procedure was in fact closed.
Prosecutor Mark Jackson said: "The prosecution say that representations made to Shrece Share were untrue, they were misleading, and the defendant was acting dishonestly."
After learning the dog was deaf, Ms Share's mother spoke with Mr Chambers and he offered a full refund for return of the animal.
"As an animal lover, there was no way I was returning that dog," Ms Share added.
Giving evidence, Chambers accused the city council of being a "crooked council" for only pursuing a case against him and not others he had named.
At one point, District Judge Nicholas Wattam had to interrupt, telling the defendant: "Mr Chambers you are ranting, stop it."
Gloucester Magistrates' Court heard police had previously executed a search warrant in July 2020 after a report alleged unlicensed dog breeding and puppy sales.
Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said 25 to 30 dogs were discovered inside three "polytunnel" style structures.
Gloucester City Council later warned Chambers he must not operate as a dog breeder until he had a licence, the court heard.
At the conclusion of the evidence, the judge said he would give his verdict on the three charges on June 30.
Mr Chambers sits as an independent on both Gloucester City Council and Gloucestershire County Councils, having previously been a Conservative.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk