Wapping Wharf: Permanent building proposed to replace containers
By Dave Harvey
Business Correspondent, BBC West
- Published
New plans have been revealed for a 10-storey building housing independent cafes, restaurants and shops on a city's harbourside.
It will replace the converted shipping containers which currently occupy Wapping Wharf in Bristol.
Developers say it will be the largest concentration of locally-owned retailers in the city.
As well as over 50 new units for retailers and hospitality firms, there will also be 240 flats and new offices.
When Wapping Wharf first opened in 2016 its unusual policy of only hosting Bristol-owned independent businesses caught national attention.
Today there are 43 small firms based in the containers, offering takeaway pizzas and locally-brewed ales and ciders, as well as upmarket restaurants and even a Yoga studio.
The 20-foot shipping containers have become an iconic part of the harbourside, and became even more popular during the pandemic when thousands of people took their daily walk past them.
The developers behind the new plans insist replacing the upcycled containers with steel, bricks and mortar will not erode the independent atmosphere.
Stuart Hatton, managing director of Umberslade Developments, said: "I think the success isn't just down to the shipping containers, it's the businesses inside them, and their independent spirit.
"We're going to find them a new permanent home, in a real building, which will be better for them and their customers. We are absolutely committed to maintaining that independent essence."
To do that, he said they consulted with the small firms as they drew up their plans. Many said they wanted to keep the flexibility to adapt their units to their own design, and move from small spaces to bigger ones as they grow.
One Bristol-based family firm called Jolly Hog, has been there since Wapping Wharf opened. They sell high quality scotch eggs, hot dogs and pulled pork.
Co-founder Olly Kohn told me it is essential the site only has independent businesses. But he won't be sorry to see the shipping containers go.
He said: "To be honest, shipping containers can get pretty cold in the winter, pretty hot in the summer. So being a bit more comfortable will be good, but we won't lose the essence of what this place is all about."
The new proposals will be eye-catching for local residents and visitors to the harbourside. Where now there are two stories of metal containers, there will be a 10-storey building.
The ground floor will be home to small food shops and takeaways, many of whom are there now. Above that will be larger restaurants, many with outdoor terraces covered in what the developers call a green cascade of plants trailing down the building.
There will also be a new indoor covered market, home to fishmongers and butchers, bakers and brewers.
Above them, flats will occupy the middle floors of the building, with a rooftop restaurant on the tenth floor, enjoying sweeping views of the harbourside.
There will also be other, lower, buildings with more flats, including 20 per cent for affordable housing run by local housing associations.
In all, there will be 240 flats and more than 5,000 sqm of offices. There will even be an outdoor Yoga studio and a gym.
Matt Hampshire is head chef at Tare, one of the restaurants recognised by the Michelin Guide on Wapping Wharf. He describes the new plans as "incredible".
He said: "Its such a fantastic vision of the future for both Wapping Wharf and Bristol, it's an honour to be part of it."
The plans go on public display from 21 June at Wapping Wharf and online here.
