'Big Jeff' Johns: Bristol gig-goer injured in fire to undergo skin grafts
A music lover and artist is expected to remain in hospital for several months after suffering "severe burns" in an accidental fire at his home.
Well-known Bristol gig-goer "Big Jeff" Johns was injured while cooking at his home in the city on 6 June.
He was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea and is now stable in intensive care as he prepares to undergo a series of skin grafts, his family said.
They thanked people for "the enormous outpouring of love and support".
As well as being known for attending more than 4,000 gigs, Big Jeff is a celebrated artist whose first exhibition called Welcome To My World was highly commended at the Bristol Life Awards in May.
A statement released by his family and art manager Lee Dodds said that Mr Johns was "under heavy sedation and unconscious", but in a stable condition as medical staff begin a number of procedures.
"He is expected to remain in hospital for many months, and is unable to receive any visitors for the time being," they said.
"His family and close friends would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of love and support and ask that people still keep Jeff in their thoughts," the family added.
