Bristol and Somerset dog owners share heatwave care advice

Vets warn dog owners to watch out for signs of heatstroke in their pets this weekend

Animal welfare experts have issued a warning for pet owners ahead of the weekend heat wave.

Vets at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre said there is a real risk of heatstroke and burned paws during the hot weather.

They advised owners to be aware of signs such as limping, licking feet, if pads have turned a darker colour and blisters or redness.

Bristol and Somerset dog owners have shared what they are doing to keep their pets safe.

Matt Elliott Pet Photography
Ms Olmos said it can be stressful not knowing what the best advice to follow is

Gabby Olmos from Bristol, a first-time dog owner of two years, said she cancelled her appointments with a dog walking company this weekend due to the "risky" hot weather.

"We have been walking our dog early morning or late at night," she said.

"We went to a food festival a few years back and saw a young dog with its owners sitting directly in the hot sun. You could see the dog was struggling.

"Sometimes it's good to take a step back and think, 'Does the dog really need to be in this environment?'"

Carol Vincent
Ms Vincent said: "Dogs die in hot cars, be prepared for the heat and emergencies so that you don't get caught out"

Carol Vincent from Shepton Mallet used to be a vet and has been a dog owner for more than 20 years.

She currently looks after her three dogs, Skye, Pip and Rudi.

Ms Vincent said she sticks to the "eight till eight your dog will bake" rule.

Carol
Carol said her dogs love to find shady spots in the sun

"I wet a towels, put them in a freezer, keep it in a cool bag and then let the dogs lay on it when we get back to the car after a walk," she said.

"Also if you're going to something like a car boot sale on a hot day, for God's sake, leave your dog at home."

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis said pouring cold water over a pet experiencing heat stroke is a good emergency measure

Bath Vet and cat owner Amy Curtis said bulldogs or pugs tend to suffer from heatstroke more.

"I would advise to not exercise your dog during a heatwave," she said.

"Any animal affected by heatstroke needs to be cooled down with running water, as much as they can tolerate and then transport them to the vet as soon as you can."

Dr Damian Pacini, principal vet at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, said owners "should think twice" before taking their dogs out in the heatwave.

"It's much harder for them to communicate how they're feeling so pet owners will need to be more intuitive and try to offer them ways to keep cool where possible," he said.

