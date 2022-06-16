Bristol Kill the Bill riot: Five more people charged
- Published
Five more people have been charged in connection with a riot that took place following a Kill the Bill protest.
Thousands of people gathered in Bristol city centre on 21 March last year to peacefully protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Later in the day the protest turned violent outside Bridewell police station.
In total, 47 people have been charged in connection with the disorder, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The five people charged are:
- Dominic Gillett, 25, of no fixed address, charged with riot and arson
- Carl Davis, 25, of St Werburgh's, Bristol, charged with riot
- Charlie Milton, 31, of St Werburgh's, Bristol, charged with riot
- Katie Webster, 26, of no fixed address, charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker
- Rokas Barisauskas, 20, of Manchester, charged with riot and attempted arson with intent to endanger life
They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
