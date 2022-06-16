Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student
A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years.
Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019.
The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she is no longer the person she once was and has "had to fight for my life... and rebuild who I am from the ground up".
Gheibi was identified and arrested six days after the rape was reported.
He has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.
The victim said she had "frozen in fear" and felt "out of control" when Gheibi followed her into her bedroom and raped her.
In a victim statement read to the court, she said: "The dreams I held where I felt like I could do anything were now replaced with an embodiment of shame, disgust and hate for myself.
"I was numb, frozen in time as the world moved past me... I put my life on hold for three years to get justice."
'No remorse'
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katrina Collier, of Avon and Somerset police, said: "Gheibi took advantage of a vulnerable 19-year-old woman, late at night and showed no remorse for his actions.
"She has shown great strength and bravery in coming forward and speaking up about the crime and the impact it has had on her life since that night."
Det Collier said she hoped the sentencing would give the victim the justice she "so rightly deserves".
The 19-year-old said she was so scared no-one would believe her, she waited four days before reporting the rape to the police.
Det Collier said: "For victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes to speak up.
"We will believe you and support you throughout the process."
The woman said she had shared her experiences in the hope it would encourage other victims of sexual assault and rape to come forward.
"I hope no one goes through what I went through as I know I am lucky to be alive today," she added.
