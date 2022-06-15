Doctor Who actors spotted filming in central Bristol

The programme, which is almost 60 years old, was being filmed in central Bristol

Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Neil Patrick Harris have been seen filming in Bristol for the show's 60th anniversary episode.

It was the first time Harris has been seen on set since his involvement was announced yesterday.

During filming, Tennant could be seen in his classic trench coat protecting the occupants of a car, while crowds of people were running away.

The show celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023.

It was recently revealed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker to become the show's 14th Doctor.

But mystery surrounds Tennant's involvement - having previously played the role between 2005 and 2010.

Wrecked plane parts have been brought onto the set
Neil Patrick Harris was seen dancing around during shots of crowds fleeing

Eager fans crowded into Baldwin Street and Clare Street in the centre of Bristol to watch the production.

During filming, some cars were set on fire, and vehicles bearing the logo of Unit, a fictional United Nations agency, have also been spotted.

Jack Trestrail, from Bristol, got up at early to see filming taking place.

"Its a really exciting spirit, the last thing you expect to pop up is Doctor Who filming here, I have the privilege of watching it being filmed and then seeing it next year," he said.

Mr Trestrail staked out a good spot to watch filming take place

Other fans, Diego Borja and Isabelle Peck, had skipped exam revision to come and watch filming take place.

"When I first moved to the UK it was the biggest cultural influence I saw," said Mr Borja.

"It's surreal being here. This only happens once in our lives so we can't miss it.

"We've been whipping out the flash cards when shooting stops," said Ms Peck.

Mr Borja said it was "surreal" seeing filming take place

Tennant's involvement with his co-star Catherine Tate was announced last month to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.

