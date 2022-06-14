Bristol Zoological Society to focus on conservation
- Published
Plans have been submitted to transform a zoo site into a conservation space.
Bristol Zoological Society is closing on 3 September and moving to South Gloucestershire. The sale of its former site will fund a Wild Place Project.
Bristol City Council confirmed it had received the society's application.
Bristol Zoological Society's chief executive Dr Justin Morris said: "This is an important milestone and an exciting step forward for the future of Bristol Zoological Society."
The zoo said it was transferring to South Gloucestershire to "safeguard its future".
Under the new plans, its current 12-acre site in Clifton will be made accessible to the public for free, for the first time since opening in 1836.
Although the lake will be improved and a new nature-inspired play area is in the plans, much of the gardens will remain unchanged, with historic features like the Monkey Temple and former Bear Pit being preserved.
The new zoo will also offer larger spaces that reflect the animals' natural habitats.
It said 80% of its species will be linked to the society's conservation work, which is more than any zoo in the UK.
Other plans include the creation of approximately 200 high-quality homes, where 20% of these will be affordable.
Dr Justin Morris, the Society's chief executive, said: "We are confident in our plans and proud of the ambition and quality of the design proposals we have submitted."
"Importantly, these plans will secure the site as a vital community asset, so everyone can enjoy its beauty and heritage for many years to come."
