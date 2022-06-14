Great Western Railway awarded National Rail Contract until 2025
Great Western Railway has been awarded a fresh National Rail Contract (NRC).
It will allow the train operator to continue running the Great Western network and to improve customer experience and sustainability, The Department for Transport said.
The new contract will run until at least 21 June 2025 with the option of a further three-year renewal.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said it planned to put passengers "at the heart of an updated, modern railway".
The new NRC starts on 26 June, when the train operating company's current contractual agreement was due to end.
During the pandemic, train operating companies moved to Emergency Measures Agreements (EMAs), whereby the government took over the financial risk of operating the railways.
The new NRC replaces the older franchising awards, post-EMAs.
Since GWR took over the Great Western franchise in 2015, customer satisfaction levels have risen from 81% to 91%, it said.
Much of the improved satisfaction levels stem from the introduction of its high-speed Intercity Express Trains, as well as the major timetable change of December 2019.
Bruce Williamson, from passenger advocacy group Railfuture, said he was "happy that there will be a bit of certainty on the railway" with the new contract.
"Trains will keep running - and that's a good thing - but it certainly isn't going to transform the railways.
"How well it works remains to be seen," he said.
GWR said it aimed to attract rail users back to the railway by improving customer experience, while focusing investment on making services more sustainable.
It said it also wanted to provide better value for money for customers and taxpayers.
Rail Minister, Wendy Morton, said: "We're delighted to continue our partnership with Great Western Railway, and excited by its plans to deliver more benefits for local communities.
"During the pandemic, GWR was instrumental in keeping critical services moving and this new contract will see it continue to deliver our ambitious Plan for Rail and provide a fantastic service for passengers."
