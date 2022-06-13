Prolific gig-goer Big Jeff 'seriously injured' in fire
Well-known Bristol gig-goer "Big Jeff" Johns has been "very seriously" injured in a fire at his home.
Mr Johns was injured when a blaze broke out at his home in Bristol last week.
He has since been transferred to a specialist burns unit in Swansea where he was in a "stable condition", according to his Twitter page.
In a statement, it said: "His family have asked for people to keep Jeff in their thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time."
The exact date of the fire, what caused it and where in the city it happened, has not been made public.
As well as being known for attending more than 4,000 gigs, Big Jeff is a celebrated artist whose first exhibition called "Welcome To My World" was highly commended at the Bristol Life Awards in May.
