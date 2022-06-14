Thousands affected by long Covid in South Gloucestershire
- Published
More than 6,000 people on the outskirts of Bristol are suffering from long Covid, health bosses have revealed.
Experts estimate 1.8m people in England have long Covid and that the true number could be even higher.
Alex Layard, programme manager at Healthier Together, told South Gloucestershire councillors that support was in place.
She added the number of people affected in the area is "very significant and it seems to be growing all the time".
She said: "Two thirds of people say their daily activities have been affected.
"We're learning more all the time, and the risk factors seem to be that it's people aged 35 to 49, more common in women than in men, and more common in people living in deprived areas.
'Can affect anyone'
"Also your job seems to make a difference. If you work in teaching or health and social care, there do seem to be more people in those populations who have long Covid.
"But long Covid can affect anyone."
The details were revealed during a health scrutiny committee on 8 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Rob Hayward, consultant in public health, said: "We're now charting our way from pandemic to endemic.
"So in other words, we're learning to live with Covid as another infectious disease which will be with us from this point on.
"As the impacts are better managed it will become like many other viruses in how we manage this on an annual basis, akin to flu for example."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk