Voi scooters to expand service to the whole of Bristol
- Published
Bristol's Voi e-scooter rental scheme is to be expanded to the entire city.
Riders have travelled nearly 7m miles across Bristol and South Gloucestershire since the trial started in 2020 - more than any other Voi city.
The service was extended to the north west of the city on 7 June and will be introduced to South Bristol in July.
Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said the expansion would help to reduce congestion and pollution in the city.
The scheme will offer "more sustainable travel choices, helping us work towards cleaner air.. while unlocking barriers to inclusive economic growth," he added.
Voi said it recently hit more than 4m journeys in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
The expansion of the scheme will see the operating area increase by over a third to nearly 25 sq m (64 sq km) in total - the same as the current long-term rental service.
The Swedish-owned company launched its service in Avonmouth, Henbury and Southmead in the first phase on 7 June, and will expand to areas in south Bristol, including Bishopsworth, Knowle and Brislington in the second phase.
Mr Alexander said there were "some elements" of the trial that could be improved but that the expansion would help to gather more data and "test possible solutions."
Voi's Senior Public Policy Manager for UK and Ireland, Sam Pooke, said he was "delighted" that Bristol City Council had voted to expand the company's operating area.
