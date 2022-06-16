Bristol University to give transgender students support
- Published
A mentoring scheme to support transgender and non-binary students at university is being launched.
It will offer advice to University of Bristol students from September by those with experiences of problems.
The scheme comes after a nationwide report showed 14% of trans students considered dropping out because of "harassment or discrimination".
People are being invited to meet on 16 June to discuss what would be useful from a mentor.
Charity Peer Partnership said it hopes that by inviting trans and non-binary Bristol residents to voice their experiences, it will make the scheme as relevant as possible.
The scheme began after Peer Partnership coordinator Sean Hourigan read the 2018 Stonewall report on the experiences of UK LGBT+ students and was "appalled."
