Claire Holland: Fresh appeal in case of missing Bristol woman
Police are again appealing for information about the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012.
Claire Holland, 32, from Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year.
It was the day after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
With the Platinum Jubilee weekend events fresh in peoples' minds, a new appeal has been launched with officers urging anyone who has information to think of Claire's family.
A 40-year-old man who was re-arrested in connection with the case in March 2022 remains on police bail.
Claire, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in St Nicholas Street at about 23:25 BST, and reported missing a few days later.
The investigation into her disappearance was renewed last year with searches, including some involving police divers, taking place in a number of locations.
CCTV footage of her on the last day she was seen alive was also re-issued in an attempt to jog people's memories.
Detective Chief Inspector Darren Hannant is leading the investigation for Avon & Somerset Police.
He said: "Claire's disappearance is being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear."
They want people who were in Seamus O'Donnell's pub on 6 June 2012 to get in touch, and any acquaintances of Claire's who have not yet spoken to police to do so.
Officers are also asking anyone who has been told anything unusual about the case to let them know.
Det Ch Insp Hannant added: "Please think of Claire's children and her wider family on this day - they are desperate for answers and deserve to know what happened, and why.
"If you're holding on to a piece of information, please share it with us - it could be the key to solving this case."
