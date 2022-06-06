Bristol Airport asks government to fast track recruitment vetting
- Published
Bristol Airport has called on the government to speed up security vetting for new recruits, so it can get more people working sooner.
Head of Customer Operations Richard Thomasson claimed it can take up to 12 weeks for clearance to come through.
He said: "Anything the government can do to really fast track that process will really help us."
Passengers have been facing queues at security and long wait times for bags to be loaded onto planes.
The airport is hoping to recruit 100 extra staff to help with the issues at a careers fair on Thursday, 9 June.
It wants to get as many new recruits as possible to be able to start work in time for the summer holidays.
Mr Thomasson added that the airport was working closely with airlines to improve customer confidence ahead of the summer getaway.
Meanwhile, problems have continued to be reported with flights being cancelled going into and out of the airport.
Alan Bloomfield, 38, from Swindon travelled to Berlin for a city break with friends on Friday, 3 June and was meant to return into Bristol Airport on Sunday.
The flight was cancelled on Sunday morning and Mr Bloomfield said he and his friends were left to book their own alternative flights.
His friend Phil managed to book the last seat available back to the UK on Sunday, meaning Mr Bloomfield and the others were left stranded.
Mr Bloomfield said: "Phil's phone seemed to be working faster than ours and he got the seat. We've known him for a long time so we are still friends with him."
'Extra costs'
Finance manager Mr Bloomfield was due to be at work in the office in Wiltshire on Monday but had to take an extra day of annual leave.
He is now due to fly home via London City Airport on Monday, and his journey back to Swindon will be further affected by the strike on the London Underground.
Mr Bloomfield said: "We now have to begin the process of trying to claim back the extra costs. I do think there should have been more notice if the flight was going to be cancelled."
As well as some passengers waiting for hours for bags to be brought onto planes so their flights can take off, there have also been reports of long wait times for bags to be returned at the end of trips.
Bristol Airport said more than 30,000 passengers passed through the airport every day during the Jubilee Bank Holiday, and claimed the average wait time to get through security was less than 30 minutes.
