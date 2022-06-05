Thousands celebrate with Jubilee street parties
- Published
Thousands of people have been celebrating across the West on the final day of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.
The Big Jubilee Lunch saw communities come together for street parties, while three West acts took part in a huge pageant on London's streets.
Following suit, residents in Quedgeley, held their own special parade.
And in Bristol, an award-winning street was celebrating with Union Jack-coloured Biryanis.
St Mark's Road in Easton was named Britain's greatest street by the Academy of Urbanism not for profit, for the way in which it brings people together.
The event was organised by the local mosque and the Baptist church with 3,000 vegetarian Biryanis handed out for free.
The dish was prepared by Bristol Sweet Mart.
Head chef, Tehseen Majothi, said: "Biryani is a dish fit for the kings and queens and what better day is there to serve this rich dish than the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."
Abdul Malik, co-chair of the St Marks Road Community group, added: "We all might have a difference of opinion when it comes to the monarchy, but one thing that is truly amazing about it is the 70 years of service of the Queen, it is inspiring."
Picnics were held across the region, including in Swindon, Wroughton and Keynsham, with Union Jack flags and patriotic costumes galore.
In Quedgeley, Gloucestershire, hundreds of people lined the streets to see pupils, cadets, and vintage cars take part in a parade honouring the Queen.
And West Country acts Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival, from Somerset, and Cirque Bijou and Trigger, both based in Bristol, joined the Queen's Jubilee Pageant which took place around Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.
The Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival volunteers have spent at least nine months designing and constructing a bespoke cart for the spectacle.
Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club, is one of the 15 clubs involved in the creation of the elaborate display.
The float celebrates the pomp and splendour of the monarchy and features the Crown, Beefeaters and the royal coat of arms.
Mr Cullen, who is head of logistics for the float, said: "It took us about nine months to create this and we finished on Wednesday.
"Nine months ago we converted a lorry unit, which we stripped down, put some weight on it and converted it to our needs.
"About 200 people have been involved in the whole thing. The build side, it was probably about 50 or 60 people and then we have all the costume makers, dancers and choreographers."
