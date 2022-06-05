Severn Beach: celebrations mark seaside resort's centenary
Residents are celebrating the centenary of when their village became a popular seaside holiday resort.
A passenger station opened in Severn Beach, South Gloucestershire, 100 years ago which "changed everything" for the village and the people living there.
An outdoor pool, shops, funfair rides, attractions and a hotel were built, as the area previously used as farmland was transformed for holidaymakers.
Events are being held throughout the month to mark the milestone.
Great Western Railway opened the passenger station at Severn Beach, where previously there had only been a freight line, on 5 June 1922 linking the village with Bristol and London.
Resident Sue Binns said the success from there was largely down to the "vision" of builder and entrepreneur Robert Strider, who saw the increased footfall as a business opportunity.
Ms Binns said Mr Strider started out by building some shops and he expanded that to accommodation, rides and a swimming pool.
The pool became known as the Blue Lagoon and was "really the cause of why Severn beach developed", said Ms Binns.
Cafes and stalls were opened by residents seeking to benefit from the newfound notoriety and one of them, Shirley's Cafe, is still open and run by the same family today.
Jan Ann Thorn remembers playing at the fair and on the dodgems.
"I joined the Red Cross at aged 13 and we attended the fair ground to do first aid duties. I had a lovely time," she said.
Although there had been many changes in the area since its heyday as a holiday resort, the community-spirit remained and people always helped each other out, she said.
"Where else would you find that sort of help other than Severn Beach," she added.
Val George is selling centenary tea towels, made locally, and sticks of rock which she has bought for her grandchildren but "only tasted a tiny bit" herself.
The celebrations will include local bands playing on the sea wall, picnics, a display of classic cars and a performance by the village drama group.
Ms George said they had included "something for everybody".
