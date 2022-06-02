Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: 104-year-old dance teacher praised
- Published
A 104-year-old dance teacher says she is "honoured" to receive a British Empire Medal for her life's work.
Angela Redgrave, from Bristol, took over the Bristol School of Dancing in 1970, and has been dancing herself since the age of 10.
"I feel proud, we take in every child who comes to us with open arms, and I'm thoroughly enjoying all this publicity.
"One father of a child with Down's Syndrome said dancing had given his child something to live for," she said.
Her daughter Felicity Redgrave, who now runs the school, said she was already practicing curtsies to her mother.
"She has literally dedicated her life to dance.
"I think that's what has kept my mother looking the way she does, she doesn't look like she's nearly 105," said Ms Redgrave.
Ms Redgrave was born in Finchley, London, in 1917 and learned to dance in Watford where she grew up.
She moved to Somerset after the war and restarted her teacher training.
Since then, thousands of students have passed through the doors of her school.
Throughout her time running the school, the senior Ms Redgrave has made special provisions to include children with special needs.
'So grateful'
"Some parents are so grateful for it because it helps with their confidence.
"If they're shy and retiring at the start, they gradually develop and begin to enjoy it.
"We like to help anyone. These are hard times for everybody and we hope dancing does help the child, and I'm sure it does," she said.
Working with her daughter Felicity, she organised classes online during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Ms Redgrave is the oldest of the 1,134 people who are receiving honours marking 70 years of the Queen's reign.
