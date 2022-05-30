Bristol Old Vic appoints Nancy Medina as new boss
The UK's longest continuously-running theatre has appointed its new artistic director and joint CEO.
Nancy Medina will take up the role at the Bristol Old Vic full time from spring 2023.
She replaces Tom Morris who is stepping down from the role after 12 years.
Ms Medina said she felt a "great sense of awe and excitement" to be contributing to the "great legacy of leading England's oldest working theatre".
Ms Medina, whose recent credits include Trouble in Mind at the National Theatre, said she was grateful to be furthering "the outstanding work Tom and Charlotte (executive director) have initiated for excellence in creativity, innovation, artist development and engagement with the wider city of Bristol".
Ms Medina, who has lived in Bristol for 14 years, added: "It will be a great honour to listen, reflect, and engage with the people of Bristol and together imagine what the future of theatre and the arts can be in this shining city of the South West."
The chair of Bristol Old Vic, Bernard Donoghue, said the "inspiring visionary, highly accomplished and award-winning director" is a passionate advocate for Bristol and "being an accomplice in the work on social justice, diversity, inclusion and equality is clear in everything she does".
Out-going artistic director Tom Morris said Ms Medina's appointment was brilliant and the "precious and rare" director has "established an unmatched reputation in combining radical change with artistic excellence."
