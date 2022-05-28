Poll urges council to 'discard' controversial changes
A council has been urged to "discard" controversial changes to a town's high street after residents overwhelmingly voted against them.
Plans to permanently ban through traffic and remove parking bays along Thornbury High Street were rejected by 72% of voters.
Just 28% backed South Gloucestershire Council's ambition to create a "sustainable" high street.
It said it welcomed the feedback but remained "committed" to the plan.
Under the plans, which officially came into force on 7 June 2020, delivery drivers and residents would still have access.
The council acknowledged that there were "strong feelings on both sides" and it will "continue to work closely with people who live and work in the town to explain these plans; to improve them where we can".
Turnout for the vote was 23% of Thornbury residents.
'Discard' the changes
Many campaigners are concerned the changes will damage local business and worsen congestion elsewhere in the town.
Rob Galpin, from Thornbury Residents Association, said the result means the council "patently needs to discard" the planned changes.
"The residents association calls on [council leader] Toby Savage, the cabinet, councillors and heads of department to come to Thornbury and visit residents, to learn what's really needed rather than pursue their vision, which patently now needs to be discarded," he added.
He also called on council bosses to visit the town and meet with local residents to discuss their concerns.
Works to make the changes permanent are due to begin this summer and will finish by October next year.
