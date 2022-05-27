Ed Sheeran Cardiff concert causes major delays on M4
An Ed Sheeran concert has been blamed for 15-mile (24km)-long queues on the M4 from the Severn Bridge into Wales.
There are severe delays on the M4 Westbound between J22 and J26, due to the concert, more traffic and the half-term getaway, National Highways said.
Sheeran is performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff later as part of his "+ - = ÷ x" Tour.
Fan Leah Case left Bath at 14:00 BST and said it had been "stop-start" since joining the M4 and she was stuck.
She said she tried to divert around Chepstow but that was "just as bad".
Many other fans took to social media to complain they were stuck in traffic on the way to the concert, which is the largest to have taken place in Wales, with 75,000 fans expected.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "From junction 19 to the Welsh side of the bridges, motorists are seeing around 30 minutes of delays."
Factors contributing to the delays were Ed Sheeran performing in Cardiff, the school holiday getaway and a general increase in traffic, they said.
"We are advising motorists to plan their journeys, or delay their journeys if not essential," they added.
Stuck in traffic not going to make it 😡— james leyshon (@gashead67) May 27, 2022
Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government's traffic information service, has warned of "severe" disruption on the M4 westbound between junctions J22 and J23.
But it anticipated traffic conditions on that stretch of road would return to normal between 18:15 and 18:30.
Stagecoach South Wales tweeted that it was experiencing half-hour delays on two of its services from Cardiff to Merthyr "due to traffic involved with the Ed Sheeran Concert in Cardiff".
Cardiff Council has also advised that some roads in the city centre will be closed until 12.30.
