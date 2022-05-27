Decision on proposed ban of Bristol strip clubs 'needed urgently'
A decision on a possible citywide ban of strip clubs is "urgently needed", said a councillor.
Bristol City Council licensing committee member Chris Windows claims the authority is "going round in circles" causing a "dangerous" delay.
It is nearly 15 months since a draft policy was published to introduce a "nil cap" of sexual entertainment venues (SEVs) across Bristol.
A 12-week public consultation was held towards the end of 2021.
Bristol City Council's latest statement of licensing policy was approved unanimously at an annual meeting of full council on Tuesday but it is separate to the Sexual Entertainment Venue (SEV) policy, which is under review, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said..
SEVs are legal in the UK but it is up to individual councils to grant licences.
Conservative Mr Windows told the meeting: "There appears to be little mention in the report of the direction of travel of sexual entertainment venues.
"Judging by experience over recent years it would appear to be going round in circles."
The city's two lap-dancing clubs - Urban Tiger and Central Chambers - had their licences renewed in September after councillors heard the venues had met all the requirements of their licence conditions and the police had not objected.
"We've heard all the arguments for and against, some valid, some definitely not valid," added Mr Windows.
"The licensing authority is in danger of being accused of asking for guidance but not liking the result and proposing another consultation.
Under the current policy, from 2011, a third SEV is also permitted in Old Market, although the area does not currently have one.
The proposed changes, which represent a major U-turn by the authority, would ban them all.
A largely unchanged policy faced months of delays before going out to consultation in 2019, with about two-thirds of respondents agreeing the clubs should be allowed to stay open.
The results and recommendations from the consultation have still not been published.
