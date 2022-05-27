Brislington murder probe: Two more arrests
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was killed during an altercation in Bristol, bringing the number of people in custody to seven.
Police were called to reports of a disorder at Bloomfield Road in Brislington at 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s from London - yet to be formally identified - died from stab wounds. Six others were injured.
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and two on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Insp Ben Lavender, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has died following a shocking act of violence and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.
"The man who sadly lost his life has not yet been formally identified but we have updated his next of kin and specially trained family liaison officers will now provide them with support and keep them fully updated.
"What happened on Tuesday night and why is still unclear and while our investigation is still very much in its early stages, we have made significant progress already."
While police are yet to establish the reasons behind the disorder, the force said that none of those arrested have any known links to Bristol or the wider Avon and Somerset area.
"We still believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other who have travelled into the city from another part of the country," Det Insp Lavender said.
As part of the investigation, officers have now seized a total of six vehicles which are being forensically examined.
Other inquiries, including house to house and a review of CCTV from the area are ongoing.
