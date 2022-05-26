Latest Bristol Metrobus service to open in Spring 2023
A new Metrobus service will open near Bristol next spring linking the Cribbs Causeway shopping centre with Bristol Parkway railway station.
The West of England Combined Authority (Weca) has announced First Bus will run the route.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said it would "make a real difference" to communities in Stoke Gifford and beyond.
He hoped people would use the service instead of their cars. The route will be numbered M4.
The new bus route will benefit communities in Stoke Gifford, Patchway and the forthcoming new neighbourhood development on the former Filton Airfield in South Gloucestershire.
The M4 is the second Metrobus service from Cribbs Causeway. The M1, which links the shopping location with the city centre and Hengrove Park in the south of Bristol, is already operating.
The M3 links the centre with Emersons Green while M2 links the centre with the Long Ashton park and ride.
Mr Norris said it was an "important" development if the area is to achieve its "net-zero ambitions and ensure more local people breathe cleaner air and lead healthier lives".
Doug Claringbold, managing director of First Bus, said the Weca investment was critical to the region's transition to a sustainable, low carbon future.
"These services enable faster, more direct journeys which offer customers a very viable alternative to taking the car," he said, with faster more direct journeys offered people a viable alternative to the car.
South Gloucestershire Council's cabinet member for transport Councillor Steve Reade described the new bus as a "flagship" project for the council, and part of their commitment to improve public transport.
