Stephen Merchant supports Save Redfield Cinema campaign
The actor Stephen Merchant has added his support to a campaign to save an Art Deco cinema in Bristol.
The picture house has been "hidden" above a former Wetherspoons pub in Redfield for more than 60 years.
Campaigners oppose developers' plans to turn the building into 14 flats and a gym and instead want the cinema to be restored and opened for the community.
Mr Merchant said: "It's important to me that our cinema heritage is saved and movies get shown on the big screen."
The Bristol-born actor and filmmaker added that the building "can do so much more, acting as an events space, community kitchen and cultural meeting spot for the entire area".
My dad (from whom I inherited my love of film & TV) speaking passionately about why we need to #SaveRedfieldCinema in Bristol. https://t.co/1dqHBvIWzn— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) May 17, 2022
The developer, Bristol-based Landrose, previously said the change of use was about "providing affordable accommodation at a time when we have a housing crisis".
They said they were listening to what local people wanted but "also being realistic".
The planning application, which has had more than 900 objections, proposes using the space for 14 flats, an associated gym, communal workspace facilities and a commercial floorspace.
The cinema first opened as the Electric Palace, a silent movie theatre, in 1912, reopening in 1927 as the Granada cinema with seating for 750 and a full orchestra, before closing down in 1961 to become a bingo hall.
JD Wetherspoon bought the site and turned it into a pub in 1998 before it shut down last year.
The Save Redfield Cinema group say they want to preserve "a real cultural treasure" and turn the site into a multi-use space for local people.
Mr Merchant said: "My TV show The Outlaws is about people renovating a building so that it can become a community hub.
"By coincidence my father Ron is among those fighting a similar battle to save a forgotten Art Deco cinema in Redland and turn it into a uniting space for the people of Bristol. I'm right behind him."
The comedian said he was looking forward to showing one of his films at the cinema "when it is back to its former glory".
