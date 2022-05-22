Stranded bride's wedding day saved by police officers
- Published
A bride-to-be left stranded after her wedding car broke down has thanked two passing police officers who ensured she got to the ceremony on time.
Yasmin Lovekin was on her way to Bristol Register Office when the Cadillac broke down in Tickenham.
PC Bridget Griffiths and PCSO Kate Turner spotted the car while on patrol and stepped in to take Ms Lovekin to the ceremony in their police vehicle.
She even got "something blue" when they turned their lights on for her arrival.
"I am forever grateful," said Ms Lovekin.
"I thought my wedding was about to be completely ruined but then Bridget and Kate turned up to save the day."
Ms Lovekin was travelling with her father Colin on her way to marry Gemma Smith-Jaynes on 6 May when the white Cadillac came to a halt at the side of the road.
PC Griffiths and PCSO Turner had been on patrol in Nailsea when passing the vehicle they spotted that the bride was still inside.
After it was found that the car couldn't be fixed in time, they decided to transport her themselves.
They took the ribbons and bows from the Cadillac to place on their car and even gave the bride 'something blue' by turning their lights on for her arrival at the venue.
"It was an absolute pleasure to be able to escort the bride and her father to her wedding," said PCSO Turner.
"They were both lovely and it certainly was one of the nicest moments Bridget and I have had while on duty," she added.
"This is just one of the many ways we, as neighbourhood policing officers, support and aid people in our community and we wish the happy couple all the best in their future together," said PC Griffiths.
