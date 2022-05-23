Man arrested after sexual assaults in south Bristol
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a series of attacks on women.
Police are linking five incidents in which women have reported being sexually assaulted, grabbed or followed in Bristol over the past few months.
A 27-year-old man is now in custody after undercover officers patrolling the area arrested him on Sunday.
Police have apologised to a woman after taking more than two days to see her after she reported an attack.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said they received two reports of sexual assault on women in the King's Head Lane Park area of Bedminster Down last week, in addition to two incidents reported in March and April.
Public apology
An 18-year-old reported being grabbed by a man in Sandburrows Road at 22:45 BST on Wednesday 18 May.
She managed to escape unhurt after screaming.
After returning home, the police were called at 23:08 BST but an officer did not visit her until 09:00 BST on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said: "A private apology has been made for the delay in seeing her and we would like to publicly express our apologies too."
Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s reported being followed and sexually touched while jogging at about 05:00 BST on Friday.
'Potentially linked'
Later that day, a 15-year-old girl also reported being followed in the Headley Park Avenue area.
She called a family member at which point the man stopped following her.
"At this time we are treating these five incidents as potentially linked," said police.
Patrols of the area are continuing and the force is appealing for witnesses, or other victims who may not have come forward, to contact them.
