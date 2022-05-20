Kill the Bill Bristol: Man jailed over violent protest
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been jailed for his part in a protest that turned violent outside a police station.
Callum Davies, of Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder but became the 20th person to be convicted.
Bristol Crown Court heard he used a road barrier to threaten officers and had thrown missiles at police.
Davies was jailed for two and a half years. His failure to admit the offence resulted in a longer prison sentence.
Judge Peter Blair said Davies' violent behaviour on the night of Sunday 21 March 2021 "could not be excused by the amount of alcohol drunk".
However, he accepted Davies was not responsible for the burning of police vehicles or damaging Bridewell Police station.
'Threatened violence'
Footage gathered during the investigation showed him using an orange barrier to threaten and goad the police.
Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: "He acted as part of a group which used and threatened violence, causing others to fear for their safety, and that's why he's now received a prison sentence for the violent disorder."
The incident began as a peaceful protest about the police and crime bill but spiralled into violent clashes between riot police and protesters.
To date, 16 people have been sent to prison in connection with the incident for a total of 60 years and five months.
Three more people, who have already been convicted, are waiting to be sentenced.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk