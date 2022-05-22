Bristol Pitbulls fan, 10, skating 50 miles for stricken netkeeper
- Published
A 10-year-old girl is ice skating 50 miles to raise money for charity.
Lola, a fan of the Bristol Pitbulls ice hockey team, is fundraising for Oxford Hospitals Charity, which supported her favourite player Tyler Perre.
The 21-year-old netkeeper has recently had surgery to remove cancerous tumours.
"After everything Tyler has been through, I just wanted to make him smile," said Lola.
The 10-year-old has already completed 30 miles of her challenge.
Perre was diagnosed with stage 2 ependymoma in his spine and abdomen last year.
He underwent a successful operation to remove the tumours in April and is recovering at home.
Lola said she wanted to "give something back" to the hospitals in Oxford where Perre was treated - the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, the John Radcliffe and the Churchill.
Perre said that when he found out what Lola was doing "it really took him back".
"It's amazing that somebody so young could make such a big impact and I can't thank her enough, keep on skating Lola," he added.
The hospital charity she is skating for helps to fund medical equipment, research, training and facilities for patients and staff.
"I am the Bristol Pitbulls' number one fan and my dream is to one day be a netkeeper like Tyler," said Lola.
She has been performing the challenge in a fully padded netkeeper kit, which she said made it "much tougher".
Steve Osman, a member of the Pitbulls team, said Lola was "very inspirational and amazing".
Lola's mother Samantha said she was "incredibly proud" of her daughter's achievements.
"She is an amazing little girl with an incredible heart and I wish her the very best to her in completing the challenge."
Lola, who is performing the challenge at Planet Ice in Bristol, is due to hit the 50-mile mark on Thursday. Pitbull players plan to join her on the ice for her last few miles.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk