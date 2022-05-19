Sexual abuse survivors supported with festival of activism
A festival is being held to offer support to people who have experienced childhood sexual abuse.
The University of Bristol and The Green House, a Bristol counselling service, are staging a Festival of Activism Against Child Sexual Abuse.
Dr Gemma Halliwell, a research fellow at the university, said the event aims to open up conversation about an issue which is often "hidden and taboo".
It is being held at the Watershed in Bristol on Thursday.
The event will include creative workshops, research presentations, panel discussions and musical performances.
It will also include a short film created by young survivor activists from The Green House and artwork commissioned for the festival.
Dr Halliwell said society's response to childhood sexual abuse "urgently must change", with people often left feeling isolated and with no-one to talk to.
"Children and young people who experience sexual abuse face multiple barriers to accessing the essential care services they require," she said.
"The abuse continues to be hidden and taboo and very often the only place survivors are offered to talk about abuse is in an individual therapy space or when asked to talk to the police.
"We urgently need to address how we can improve access to care for children and families, to go beyond providing therapies and a police report, to re-consider as a community what it means to rebuild a life after childhood sexual abuse."
The event will be compered by Angie Belcher, comedian in residence at Bristol University, who has worked with health advisors and psychology theories to develop sessions aimed at helping people recover from trauma.
