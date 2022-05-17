Wild Place Project puts down injured zebra foal
A zebra foal that ran into a gate and critically injured itself at a zoo in Bristol has been put down.
The Wild Place Project said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we share the death of our beloved Wallace".
The foal was less than two months old when it ran at speed into a gate last week.
After examining the animal, the zoo's veterinary team said it had decided to put Wallace to sleep.
Wallace was born over the Easter weekend to mother Florence and father, Peter.
In a statement the zoo said: "He brought so much joy to our keepers, our wider team of staff and volunteers, and our visitors."
It said zoo keepers from the animal team were keeping a close eye on Wallace's parents.
