Rapist who set upon woman leaving Bristol bus jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman he followed after she alighted from a bus in Bristol.
Haithum Alsuliman, 35, of Nags Head Hill, Bristol, attacked the woman on Salisbury Avenue on 30 March.
CCTV footage of the area was reviewed and he was arrested and charged.
The victim was able to identify her attacker from images held on the police systems. Alsuliman initially denied the charge but changed his story after DNA evidence came to light.
During the trial in February, jurors at Bristol Crown Court were told Alsuliman had changed his story when he discovered he had been forensically linked to the incident and then claimed his victim had consented.
PC David Stevenson of Avon and Somerset Police said: "I would like pay tribute to victim in this case for the bravery she has shown.
"Having experienced the trauma of the incident, Alsuliman then put her through the further ordeal of a trial even though the evidence clearly pointed to him being the offender.
"She has shown great courage and bravery in standing up to him and supporting our investigation and I hope she is able to find some comfort in the knowledge that her attacker is now behind bars for some time."
