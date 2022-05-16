Family of Briton Jim Fitton hopeful of his return to UK
- Published
The family of a British man facing the death penalty for attempting to remove artefacts from Iraq are hoping he will be released "safe and sound" soon.
Jim Fitton, who is originally from Bath, collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country.
The retired geologist, 66, insists he had no idea he was breaking Iraqi laws.
His return would let the family "recover in peace" from the ordeal, his son-in-law Sam Tasker, from Bath, said.
The 27-year-old said his relatives "remain hopeful that Jim will be able to continue to articulate himself well as we believe that his innocence is self evident".
Mr Fitton collected the items as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in Iraq's south east.
'Focused on trial'
He and a German tourist, Volker Waldmann, were arrested when the items were found in their possession as their group prepared to fly out of the capital's city airport on 20 March.
They appeared at a court in Baghdad on Sunday, where they both told the court they had not acted with criminal intent.
A second appearance is scheduled for 22 May, when judges will determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the items.
If found guilty both defendants could face the death penalty, according to Iraqi law, but it has been suggested such an outcome is unlikely.
Mr Fitton said he "suspected" the items he collected were ancient fragments but said there were no guards or signage which said they could not be picked up.
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who represents the Bath constituency, said: "I am pleased that the judge has postponed the hearing to allow for additional evidence to be submitted.
"Jim's family have accepted that they will receive no further help on behalf of the Foreign Office and they are now fully focused on the trial."
Last week Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the British ambassador in Iraq had raised the case four times with Iraqi authorities and consular support had been provided to Mr Fitton and his family.
The Bath MP said: "The Foreign Office has set a dangerous precedent for British citizens who are in trouble abroad and I hope that they will commit to a root-and-branch review of how the Foreign Office responds to situations like this in the future."
