Sellebrity Soccer: Football game honours Swindon teen who died from cancer
- Published
A celebrity football match is being held in honour of a teenager who passed away from a rare form of bone cancer.
Before Chloe Venton died from Ewing Sarcoma in 2020 aged 17, she spent her time raising awareness of the illness.
The Sellebrity Soccer charity event will see stars such as Steps singer Lee Latchford-Evans and Calum Best play together at Ashton Gate.
Chloe's parents, Gary Venton and Joanne Venton from Swindon, thanked the charity for making the match happen.
"She was a ray of sunshine, she brightened up the dullest of rooms and was very ambitions," Mrs Venton said.
"She wanted to be a paediatrician but then when she got her diagnosis she was determined on spreading awareness."
She said spending Mother's Day with her in July 2020 before she passed away was "the best present".
"We are really hoping to see lots of people at the event today having a great time making memories, something we and Chloe would always say is so important," she added.
Chloe's brothers and father will play alongside the celebrities at the event.
Sellebrity Soccer co-founder Kevin Cooper said he met the family at Ashton Gate when the event was announced.
"Just to see what they've been through breaks my heart. I'm so pleased we are supporting them," he said.
Funds raised from the match will go towards life saving research into Ewing sarcoma.
