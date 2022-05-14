Bristol burglar carves hole in door in £7,000 theft
A burglar carved a hole in a back door and made off with £7,000 worth of valuables, leaving a family "heartbroken".
Aaron Barnes, 37, from Downend, Bristol, said the burglary took place while his wife was taking their child to school on Tuesday morning.
He said his neighbours had "heard things" but assumed it was work being carried out on a nearby house.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses.
Mr Barnes said the incident happened within about a 20-minute window and when his partner returned home she was "shocked" to find a large hole in the door.
'Shaken'
The family believes around £7,000 worth of belongings were stolen, including jewellery and cash.
Mr Barnes said the incident had left his wife "shaken and heartbroken", as sentimental items were also taken, including his son's first tooth.
"My wife doesn't want to leave the house unattended anymore," he said.
"My son was in hospital for the first three months of this life, so we kept his wrist band and the wires he was attached up to. We'd also kept his first tooth, first bit of hair, a pendant with his foot print on and they took all of that. We don't know why.
"I'm just disgusted really. For someone to come into someone else's house, it is just disgusting."
CCTV appeal
A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called to a property in Northcote Road, Downend, South Gloucestershire, at 09:00 BST on Tuesday 10 May by a woman who had arrived home to find her house had been broken into.
"Officers secured and searched the property. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the offender had taken various pieces of jewellery and a large quantity of cash."
Police are appealing for anyone that saw anything out of the ordinary, or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage to get in contact.
