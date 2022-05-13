M49 oil spill and three-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes
- Published
The M49 is closed southbound after a three-vehicle crash and oil spill shortly after 16:00 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said five people were injured and there was a large oil spill across the carriageway.
South Western Ambulance and the air ambulance were called to the scene. Two people were taken to Southmead Hospital and three others were assessed.
The crash is adding to congestion caused by a broken down lorry on the nearby M5.
The #M49 in #Bristol / #SouthGloucestershire is now OPEN northbound between the #M5 J18 and the #M4 J22. However, southbound remains closed at this time.— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) May 13, 2022
Due to the severity of the incident, we're expecting the carriageway to remain closed for some time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RVItlSvoqI
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk