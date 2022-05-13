Three men released in missing girl inquiry
Police have released three men arrested in connection with a 15-year-old girl who went missing for 15 days.
She was the subject of a large-scale police search when she disappeared after leaving her home on 26 April.
Three men were arrested at the property in Bristol where she was found. They were held on suspicion of child abduction.
Two of the men were released under investigation and one man was released on conditional bail, pending inquiries.
Det Insp Laura Miller thanked the public for their help after the teenager was found on Thursday.
"We're extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs."
The girl is no longer being identified for legal reasons.
