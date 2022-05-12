Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested
- Published
A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said.
Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April.
Avon and Somerset Police said three men at the property where she was found have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
Det Insp Laura Miller thanked the public for their help.
She said: "We're delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.
"Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.
"We're extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs."
Police said Maddie's foster parents and family had been informed that she had been found.
