Fire at Holiday Inn Bristol: Arson suspect arrested

Avon Fire and Rescue Service
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a hotel.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Holiday Inn near Bristol Airport at 02:35 BST on Wednesday.

The hotel is currently being used to house refugees. No-one was injured but one person had to be rescued from outside their hotel room where there was thick smoke.

The 22-year-old has since been released under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics