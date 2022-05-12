Fire at Holiday Inn Bristol: Arson suspect arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a hotel.
Emergency services were called to the fire at the Holiday Inn near Bristol Airport at 02:35 BST on Wednesday.
The hotel is currently being used to house refugees. No-one was injured but one person had to be rescued from outside their hotel room where there was thick smoke.
The 22-year-old has since been released under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.