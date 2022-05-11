Police suspect missing Bristol girl has been abducted
Police say they believe a missing 15-year-old girl has been abducted.
Madison Thomas, known as Maddie, has not been seen since she left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on 26 April, telling her family she was going to the shops.
Avon and Somerset Police began conducting house-to-house searches in the streets near her home on Tuesday.
"She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of," said Det Insp Laura Miller.
"When Maddie has previously gone missing she has been found in the company of adult men."
Because of her history, police suspect she is currently with someone.
"We're really concerned about her safety and have a dedicated team working extremely hard to locate her," added Ms Miller.
Anyone who sees the missing teen, who is described as being around 5ft (1.5m) tall, with shoulder-length brown hair, is asked to call 999.
