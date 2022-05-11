Police suspect missing Bristol girl has been abducted
- Published
Police say they now believe a missing 15-year-old girl has been abducted.
Madison, known as Maddie, has not been seen since she left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on 26 April, telling her family she was going to the shops.
Avon and Somerset Police began conducting house-to-house searches in the streets near her home on Tuesday.
"She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of," said Det Insp Laura Miller.
Maddie is vulnerable to exploitation and has been known to use social media to meet people who might give her money and a place to stay, officers said.
Anyone who sees the missing teen, who is described as being around 5ft (1.5m) tall, with shoulder-length brown hair, is asked to call 999.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk