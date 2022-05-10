Woman dies after car collides with lorry on A358 near Iminister
A woman in her 20s has died after her car was involved in a collision with a lorry in Somerset.
She was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the crash at about 08:25 BST on the A358 near Ilminster.
The road remains closed between the junctions with the M5 and A303.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "Motorists are advised it is due to remain shut for some time." The force has asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.
