Ukrainian friends start new life together in Bridgwater
- Published
Two Ukrainian best friends who did not want to leave their war-torn country without each other have arrived in the UK.
Viktorria and Lillya are now beginning a new life with their host in Bridgwater, Somerset.
Kayte Archer first applied for guests under the government's Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme six weeks ago.
She said: "Looking after people and caring for people goes a long way, so I'm hoping that will be enough."
The two women arrived at Bristol Airport on Friday and were met by Ms Archer.
Ms Archer said: "You can have such strong feelings for people that you've never met, but you know they've had the most awful experience in the most awful place.
"Just waiting for them at the airport, I can't describe it. It was so emotional and the relief when I saw them both was just huge."
Viktorria and Lillya have had to leave their sons behind in Ukraine fighting on the front line.
Ms Archer said: "They knew they needed to get out (of Ukraine), but they were terrified as lone women. So they put themselves forward as a package.
Ms Archer said she was concerned about what the women may have suffered whilst hiding in bomb shelters in their home town of Lviv.
"I'm worried that in all honesty, once they get over this initial period of settling down that they may have quite significant trauma," she said.
Communication is proving a challenge as the Ukrainian women do not speak English.
Ms Archer said the language barrier would not have stopped her volunteering.
"There was no question for me, I had to do it. It's a chance to learn a different culture and a different way of cooking," said Ms Archer.
"We have a basis of common ground and on that we can hopefully build some friendships. A good sense of humour is needed," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk